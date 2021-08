The Fernandina Beach Arts Market returns to downtown Saturday with a variety of arts and craft booths. Look for wood working, art, apparel, fine and whimsical jewelry, and more. With space for 30 tents of unique, hand-crafted merchandise, the Arts Market is open on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, adjacent to the weekly farmers market on North Seventh Street between Centre and Alachua Streets. Vendors of the Arts Market are authors and their novels, painters exhibiting their canvas, jewelers displaying their craft, and there is even a bladesmith who makes hand forged knives for cooking, camping, and hunting.