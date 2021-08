Singer, actor, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jake Hays juggles many roles. With all those hats, it can be especially difficult to deal with heartbreak and its dramatic aftermath. His latest infectious single, “Tattoo,” details ways to cope with the despair, like getting a tat to ease the pain. The bold offering highlights static bass and syrupy, smooth vocals. Oozing with an unapologetic attitude, he sings of being lucky for dodging a bullet. “I bet it looks pretty dim where you are/ dyed your hair the color black like your heart/ I’ve been told of all the shit you tried to start.” The track’s intensity evokes dark Billie Eilish vibes.