Future demand for offices is one of the biggest questions for commercial real estate and for society at large. It is also clearly vexing property investors. Office deals made up just 27% of global transaction volumes in the first half of 2021, data from Real Capital Analytics showed, down from 33% in 2020 and 36% in 2019. The slowdown is part of a wider long-term trend: From 2007-2009, in the wake of the financial crisis, offices accounted for 46% of all global real estate transactions. But the fall from 2019 to mid-2021 represents an unprecedented drop of nine percentage points in just 18 months. Clearly, investors are wary of investing in an asset class whose future seems so unclear.