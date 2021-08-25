Highway 101 reopens after 4 killed in separate crashes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Highway 101 reopened in both directions late Wednesday morning following two fatal crashes that blocked multiple lanes.

The first crash happened around around 2:10 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 at Winchester Canyon Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, a Hyundai Sonata was driving in the right lane at an undetermined speed.

The Hyundai crashed into another vehicle in the same lane and then hit the shoulder of the highway before coming to a stop in the roadway. The other involved vehicle fled the scene, CHP said.

The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.

About ten minutes after the first crash, another crash happened on the southbound side of Highway 101 at Dos Pueblos Canyon Road.

According to CHP, a Volkswagen driving northbound at an undetermined speed went over the dirt center divider into oncoming traffic in the southbound lane where it collided with a Ford Expedition. CHP, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and ambulances responded to the crash with both vehicles bursting into flames.

A crash on Highway 101 killed three people Wednesday morning.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Office said the driver of the Volkswagen was killed as well as the driver and the passenger of the Ford.

That crash is still under investigation by CHP to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Following these crashes, both sides of Highway 101 were closed to traffic for several hours. At around 11 a.m., traffic was allowed back through but drivers were told to expect significant delays throughout the morning.

The closures occurred just hours before Highway 154 was closed due to a cras h involving a utility truck, that blocked a tight two lane section. That left southern Santa Barbara County completely inaccessible for several hours.

San Marcos Pass reopened about 1:30 p.m.

CHP officer Jonathan Gutierrez says the closures are very important, " in order to preserve evidence and that way we can recreate the scene at a later date and time."

Anyone with information regarding these crashes is urged to contact CHP Santa Barbara at 805-967-1234.

For the latest traffic conditions in your area, click here .

