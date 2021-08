The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many of our daily routines in a way no one anticipated. Isolation and being at home often cause a temptation to eat snacks or meals that are high in sugar, fat, or salt, rather than nutrient-dense whole foods that can also be delicious. A day that previously included many steps and other physical activity has undergone an unprecedented lifestyle shift. A more sedentary lifestyle, either watching TV or sitting at your computer for hours has become the norm.