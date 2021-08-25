Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Farmed carnivores may become ‘disease reservoirs’ posing human health risk

By University of Cambridge
ScienceBlog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarnivorous animals lack key genes needed to detect and respond to infection by pathogens, a study has found. Farming large numbers of carnivores, like mink, could allow the formation of undetected ‘disease reservoirs’, in which a pathogen could spread to many animals and mutate to become a risk to human health.

scienceblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnivores#Disease#Dna#Human Health#Animals#Wellcome#Carnivora
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Related
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

How Age Influences Genetic Risk for Common Diseases

In a new study, researchers from the University of Oxford found that the amount of influence our genes have on disease susceptibility declines as we get older. The results are published in PLoS Genetics. . Age and disease risk. Human beings are living longer than ever before. It's estimated that...
Medical & Biotechtodaysparent.com

mRNA technology and its significant potential to improve human health

This article was made possible with support from ModernaTx. Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) is a code-carrying molecule that instructs your body to make proteins. Some proteins can treat or protect against a disease. For over a decade, Moderna has been investigating the potential of its mRNA platform to address unmet...
ScienceScience Now

Malaria infection and severe disease risks in Africa

Science, abj0089, this issue p. 926; see also abk3443, p. 855. The relationship between community prevalence of Plasmodium falciparum and the burden of severe, life-threatening disease remains poorly defined. To examine the three most common severe malaria phenotypes from catchment populations across East Africa, we assembled a dataset of 6506 hospital admissions for malaria in children aged 3 months to 9 years from 2006 to 2020. Admissions were paired with data from community parasite infection surveys. A Bayesian procedure was used to calibrate uncertainties in exposure (parasite prevalence) and outcomes (severe malaria phenotypes). Each 25% increase in prevalence conferred a doubling of severe malaria admission rates. Severe malaria remains a burden predominantly among young children (3 to 59 months) across a wide range of community prevalence typical of East Africa. This study offers a quantitative framework for linking malaria parasite prevalence and severe disease outcomes in children.
Wildlifeusahealthsystem.com

USA researchers study cat flea saliva to uncover how diseases are spread

USA College of Medicine scientists have been studying fleas – specifically the microscopic salivary glands of cat fleas – as evidence suggests several diseases are transmitted through the parasite’s infected spit. With a goal of stopping the spread of diseases that infect pets and humans, scientists at the USA College...
KidsHealthline

Will COVID-19 Become a Common Childhood Disease in the Future?

New research suggests that COVID-19 could become as prevalent as the common cold and would affect mostly children in the future. This is because children would have no immunity either through vaccination or exposure to the virus. The viral disease could become seasonal and affect mainly younger children similar to...
WildlifePhys.org

History of human antibiotic use written in the oral bacteria of wild brown bears

An international team of researchers used historical museum collections to study the effects of human-made antibiotics over the entire history of their application. They found that the increased use of antibiotics in medicine and agriculture in the 1950–1990s led to increases in antibiotic resistance in wild Swedish brown bears. However, they also detected a clear downward trend in antibiotic resistance after national policies to control antibiotic use were implemented.
Diseases & Treatmentsreviewofoptometry.com

Autoimmune Disease Associated with Increased Risk of POAG

Several studies have suggested an underlying antibody-mediated mechanism involved in the pathogenesis of glaucoma. To further explore a possible relationship, researchers investigated specifically whether primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) is associated with autoimmune disease (AiD) in ophthalmic surgery patients. They found a higher prevalence of AiD in POAG patients, confirming that an association between the two does exist.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover Small Proteins Regulate the Aging Process

The attachment of the small protein ubiquitin to other proteins (ubiquitination) regulates numerous biological processes, including signal transduction and metabolism / Scientists at the University of Cologne discover the link to aging and longevity. Scientists have discovered that the protein ubiquitin plays an important role in the regulation of the...
ScienceScienceBlog.com

Genetically Engineered Good Bacteria Could Aid In Combating Disease

Our bodies are home to several bacterial species that help us maintain our health and wellbeing. Engineering these good bacteria to alter the activity of genes gone awry, either by turning them down or by activating them, is a promising approach to improve health and combat diseases. In a study...
ScienceBlog.com

High Cholesterol Fuels Cancer By Fostering Resistance to a Form of Cell Death

Chronically high cholesterol levels are known to be associated with increased risks of breast cancer and worse outcomes in most cancers, but the link has not been fully understood. In a study appearing online Aug. 24 in the journal Nature Communications, a research team led by the Duke Cancer Institute...
Healthdailybruin.com

UCLA study finds even short-term vaping poses significant risk to health

Vaping for a short period of time causes immediate harmful physiological changes that can lead to chronic diseases, such as lung disease and cancer, according to a new UCLA study. The study published Aug. 9 found that puffing on a vaping device for just 30 minutes causes a measurable increase...
Women's Healthncsl.org

Maternal Health and Cardiovascular Disease webinar

NCSL Webinars allow attendees to participate in meetings taking place around the world from the comfort of their desk. They are collaborative, interactive and easy to use. Most webinars will be recorded for those who are unable to attend the live meeting. Cardiovascular disease—including heart disease, stroke, cardiomyopathy and other...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Human Brain Organoids Grown in Lab With “Eyes” That Respond to Light

Human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) can be used to generate brain organoids containing an eye structure called the optic cup, according to a study published on August 17, 2021, in the journal Cell Stem Cell. The organoids spontaneously developed bilaterally symmetric optic cups from the front of the brain-like region, demonstrating the intrinsic self-patterning ability of iPSCs in a highly complex biological process.
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

Study Finds Infection-Fighting Immune Cells Are Downregulated in Children With COVID-19-Related Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

Specific infection-fighting cells of the immune system found to be downregulated, offering a potential clue to the cause of prolonged COVID-19 illness in children. By sequencing blood samples from children with multi system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) following COVID-19 infection, researchers have found that specific infection-fighting cells of the immune system are downregulated, offering a potential clue to the cause of the prolonged illness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy