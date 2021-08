The six-year wait for a real deal, full-fledged new My Morning Jacket album is about to end. The last time MMJ went through a proper album rollout, it was way back in the spring of 2015 with The Waterfall. Since then, there were solo albums and other projects and tours but also simmering rumors that MMJ might be going on some kind of lengthy hiatus. In 2019, they gathered to play some shows celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, The Tennessee Fire, and apparently that sparked inspiration for the band to keep going. Last year, they did resurface with The Waterfall II — a companion album, revisited during quarantine. And now, they are coming back for real with My Morning Jacket. It’ll be out in October.