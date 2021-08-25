Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Genetically Engineered Good Bacteria Could Aid In Combating Disease

By Texas A&M
ScienceBlog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur bodies are home to several bacterial species that help us maintain our health and wellbeing. Engineering these good bacteria to alter the activity of genes gone awry, either by turning them down or by activating them, is a promising approach to improve health and combat diseases. In a study...

scienceblog.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Symbiotic Bacteria#Gene#Disease#Nature Communications#Texas A M University#Chemical Engineering#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Calling Through the DNA Wire: A Newly Discovered Genetic “Switch”

Proteins communicating through the DNA molecule constitute a newly discovered genetic “switch.”. Proteins can communicate through DNA, conducting a long-distance dialogue that serves as a kind of genetic “switch,” according to Weizmann Institute of Science researchers. They found that the binding of proteins to one site of a DNA molecule can physically affect another binding site at a distant location, and that this “peer effect” activates certain genes. This effect had previously been observed in artificial systems, but the Weizmann study is the first to show it takes place in the DNA of living organisms.
Medical & Biotechscitechdaily.com

“Inescapable” COVID-19 Antibody Discovery – Neutralizes All Known SARS-CoV-2 Strains

An antibody therapy that appears to neutralize all known SARS-CoV-2 strains, and other coronaviruses, was developed with a little help from structural biologist Jay Nix. Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin – we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.
SciencePosted by
Popular Science

Scientists genetically engineered prehistoric proteins to detect diseases

Sometimes, new technology comes from pushing the limits of what’s possible with science. But other times, it takes shape from something truly ancient. In trying to find better ways to peer inside living cells, one group of scientists did a little bit of both. They used something very old—gas-propelled microbes, one of the earliest mobile life forms on Earth—and genetically engineered them to respond to sound waves.
ScienceNature.com

The role of oral bacteria in inflammatory bowel disease

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. Over the past two decades, the importance of the microbiota in health and disease has become evident. Pathological changes to the oral bacterial microbiota, such as those occurring during periodontal disease, are associated with multiple inflammatory conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease. However, the degree to which this association is a consequence of elevated oral inflammation or because oral bacteria can directly drive inflammation at distal sites remains under debate. In this Perspective, we propose that in inflammatory bowel disease, oral disease-associated bacteria translocate to the intestine and directly exacerbate disease. We propose a multistage model that involves pathological changes to the microbial and immune compartments of both the oral cavity and intestine. The evidence to support this hypothesis is critically evaluated and the relevance to other diseases in which oral bacteria have been implicated (including colorectal cancer and liver disease) are discussed.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Nearly 200 Kidney Function Genes Identified as Part of Genetic “Treasure Map” for Chronic Kidney Disease

Understanding the genetic variations associated with chronic kidney disease represents an important step for drug development. Now, and in what they claim is one of the most comprehensive genome-wide association studies (GWAS) of its kind, researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, have generated one of the clearest pictures to date of the genetic underpinnings of chronic kidney disease. The study identified 182 genes likely responsible for kidney function—many of which can be targeted with existing drugs—and 88 genes for hypertension. Additionally, the research team mapped the key cell types and mechanisms that are linked to disease. They say that the new results could help researchers identify potential treatment approaches, including the use of existing drugs.
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Could gut bacteria slow down ageing?

In 1895, on turning 50, Elie Metchnikoff became increasingly anxious about ageing. As a result, the Russian Nobel prize-winning scientist, and one of the founders of immunology, turned his attention away from immunology and towards gerontology – a term that he coined. He was fascinated by the role that intestinal...
Scienceosidenews.com

Research Reveals how Subtle Changes in a MicroRNA May lead to ALS

Salk researchers find a tipping point in genetic changes, leading to the development of disease in an animal model. La Jolla CA— When people think about the connection between genes and disease, they often envision something that works like a light switch: When the gene is normal, the person carrying it does not have the disease. If it gets mutated, a switch is flipped, and then they do have it.
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Genetics can predispose us to certain diseases, but common sense and science-driven interventions can significantly decrease risks

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The study of genetics has always been an attempt to understand our biologically determined fate. Many of us know of families with a predisposition to maladies like heart disease or breast cancer. There are many kinds of interventions that can modulate the effects of our genetic endowment, whether directly (as in highly sophisticated gene therapy for genetic diseases) or pharmaceutical treatments, such as human growth hormone for growth hormone deficiency.
Wildlifetechnologynetworks.com

Studying Mosquito Immune Cells Could Aid Disease Transmission Understanding

A new study that details mosquito immune cells could shed light on the insect immune system and how mosquitoes transmit parasites that cause malaria. A new study, published recently in the peer-reviewed scientific journal eLife, identifies several new forms of mosquito immune cells, providing new clarity into the mosquito immune system. Immune cells play a central role in the immune response of mosquitoes toward malaria parasites and viruses after these pathogens are taken up upon feeding on an infected person. It’s a field of study that has remained poorly understood due to the lack of genetic tools, said Ryan Smith, an associate professor of entomology at Iowa State University and lead author of the study.
SciencePhys.org

New technique to manipulate gene expression and study genetic diseases

Emma Andersson, senior researcher at the department of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Karin Mangold, Ph.D. student, have recently published an article in Cell Reports Methods in which they developed a new technique to reduce the use of mice and to get faster results. Understanding how our genes control how...
Diseases & Treatmentsheart.org

Genetic Testing for Heritable Cardiovascular Diseases in Pediatric Patients

Heritable diseases that affect the cardiovascular system are relatively common, including cardiac channelopathies, cardiomyopathies, acropathies, dyslipidemias, and structural diseases of the heart and great vessels. The wide availability of clinical genetic testing helps with understanding the origins of these diseases, yet guidance for cardiovascular genetic testing is mainly focused on...
Wildlifeearth.com

Carnivores can become "disease reservoirs" due to genetics

A new study led by researchers from the University of Cambridge found that carnivorous animals lack important genes that are essential for detecting and responding to infection by pathogens. This increases the risk for carnivores to become “disease reservoirs” in certain conditions such as farming, where large numbers of animals are kept in close proximity.
ScienceScienceBlog.com

Researchers use stem cells to make insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells

The human body can be genetically inclined to attack its own cells, destroying the beta cells in the pancreas that make insulin, which helps convert sugar into energy. Called Type 1 diabetes, this disorder can occur at any age and can be fatal if not carefully managed with insulin shots or an insulin pump to balance the body’s sugar levels.
Agriculturepullmanradio.com

New WSU study could advance control strategies for deadly cattle disease

A Washington State University study has discovered that a deadly parasite in cattle may infect animals with multiple strains of the disease Bovine Anaplasmosis at the same time. The finding could inform new control strategies for the disease. If untreated, it can cause serious health problems for cattle and economic...
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover How Neuro-Immune Interactions Burn Deep Fat

Pioneering mouse study offers new therapeutic avenues for reducing visceral fat stores, which have been associated with cardiovascular disease and multiple types of cancer. Obesity has been linked to no less than 13 cancers, including the two most prevalent (breast and colorectal), as well as to cardiovascular disease, which remains a leading cause of death worldwide.

Comments / 1

Community Policy