Assemble debut their electro-pop a cappella track 'Blue Monday'

By Joe Beer
variancemagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContemporary acapella group Assemble are here to debut their fierce and stunning talent with their new single “Blue Monday.” The U.K.-based group shine a light on inclusivity and community with mixed voices, genders and ethnicities making their name very apt; their debut single means more than the lyrics suggest. The group shares, “With singers from diverse musical and cultural backgrounds, there is room for everyone to bring their individuality while creating a whole new sound together. To assemble means to gather as one, and each singer brings an essential ingredient. We bring a lot of different global spices together to create a brand new flavour.”

