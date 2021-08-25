Assemble debut their electro-pop a cappella track 'Blue Monday'

The Convenience have announced their new album Accelerator, which will be out October 22 on the New York-based record label Winspear. Band members Duncan Troast and Nick Corson first met during their freshman year at Loyola University, where they had both ended up as a result of the ease of the school’s application process, and of wanting to get away from their hometowns. Troast grew up playing piano in a suburb of New Jersey, while Corson learned guitar in San Francisco, then they both sent audition tapes to the university’s music program and were accepted. After their first year in school they lost touch, and then reconnected years later playing with the local band Fishplate. Through performing together in that band, they met Ross Farbe of the pop group Video Age, who was struck by their talent and the chemistry between them and invited them to join his act.