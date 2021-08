A guide to the September night sky and the last meteor shower of the summer for 2021. Aurigid Meteor Shower August 28 through September 5. The first exciting night sky event comes a few days ahead of the start of September. From August 28 to September 5, the Aurigid Meteor Shower will peak with 6 meteors passing through the sky an hour. While that may not seem like many, one thing to keep in mind is that night temperatures will likely not be so favorable until Spring 2022 for viewing meteor showers. The shower’s peak will be close to the new moon, so moonlight will not cause much interference.