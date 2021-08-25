Psychonauts 2 Launches Today

The PS5 is incredibly difficult to buy right now, largely due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips which is negatively impacting far more than just the video game industry. Combine this shortage with record-breaking demand, and what you get are PS5 restocks that sell out in minutes or less. Exasperating the issue is the pandemic, which continues to prevent PlayStation fans from buying the console in person where there are far fewer scalpers and zero bots gobbling up stock in seconds. Depending on who you're listening to, the situation isn't going to improve this year, and maybe not even next year. However, during a recent earnings call, Sony shared some good news on the matter.