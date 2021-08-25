Cancel
Video Games

Psychonauts 2 Launches Today

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally, we lived to see the release of the second part of the acclaimed platform game Psychonauts. The title is available on PC and consoles. The game collects great reviews and is considered to be an outstanding representative of the platformer genre;. The game is available in Xbox Game Pass.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Schafer
#Psychonauts 2 Launches#Double Fine Productions#American#Xbox One Or Series X S
