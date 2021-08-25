Mission QX Mk II series
Cambridgeshire, England – Since its formation in 1977, British speaker manufacturer Mission has been famed for delivering compelling musicality at affordable prices. The company’s QX Series is a perfect example – launching in 2017, it delivered an impressive step-up from the company’s successful entry-level LX Series, earning many accolades including coveted ‘Best Speaker’ Awards from the likes of What Hi-Fi? and AVForums. In terms of both material and sonic value for money, the QX Series hit the sweet spot for those seeking something extra over the best ‘budget’ speaker ranges of the day.www.hifiplus.com
