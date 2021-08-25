Mission QX Mk II series

Scientists did not expect to find the fossil of an ancient, extinct species of whale known as the amphibious Phiomicetus anubis in Egypt's Western Desert. The name given to the animal is largely due to its uncanny resemblance to Anubis—an ancient Egyptian god of the dead with the head of a jackal. Although the site in which it was found is now a desert, it was once covered by a sea, which has rendered it a rich source of many types of fossils. When it was still alive, this four-legged whale first developed its form from a deer-like land mammal almost 10 million years ago.