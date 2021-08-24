Camilla Törnblom joins Clavister as Marketing Director
Clavister announces it has appointed specialist Camilla Törnblom as Marketing Director. To bring Clavister closer to its customers and partner, the company formed a new commercial department under the leadership of Chief Commercial Officer, Przemek Sienkiewicz. As part of that strategy, Törnblom joins to head the new marketing team, where she’ll be responsible for executing Clavister’s external marketing and communication and lead generation efforts.www.helpnetsecurity.com
