Erie County, NY

Public Notices

By Bee Group Newspapers
kentonbee.com
 4 days ago

— LEGAL NOTICE — NOTICE OF FORMATION OF A DOMESTIC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY. Name of LLC: BB Squared Home Improvement LLC. Date of filing of Articles of Organization with the NY Dept. of State: July 24, 2021. Office of the LLC: Erie County. The NY Secretary of State has been designated as the agent upon whom process may be served. […]

