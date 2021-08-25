The new census numbers kicked off redistricting. That’s even more complicated than you may realize.
Last week, the U.S. Census Bureau released its “legacy format” version of census data, the precursor to a more user-friendly format scheduled to be released in late September. The data arrives more than four months late, after difficulties posed by a global pandemic and the Trump administration’s attempts to undermine the process by switching deadlines and omitting undocumented immigrants.www.washingtonpost.com
