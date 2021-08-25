Cancel
The new census numbers kicked off redistricting. That’s even more complicated than you may realize.

By Rowan McGarry-Williams
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, the U.S. Census Bureau released its “legacy format” version of census data, the precursor to a more user-friendly format scheduled to be released in late September. The data arrives more than four months late, after difficulties posed by a global pandemic and the Trump administration’s attempts to undermine the process by switching deadlines and omitting undocumented immigrants.

