Community Foundation’s Regional Impact Grant Reopens to NCW Nonprofits
Submitted by Jennifer Dolge, Community Foundation of North Central Washington. Awarded Quarterly (First Quarter Due September 30) The Community Foundation of NCW has reopened its Regional Impact Grant (RIG), the largest funding opportunity for nonprofits in the region. The RIG has been on-hold for the last two years as the Foundation retooled its grantmaking and changed criteria to respond to the impacts of nonprofits during the height of the pandemic.www.cashmerevalleyrecord.com
