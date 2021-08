More of the same is expected for the next couple of days before anticipated remnants of Ida arrive by midweek, increasing rain chances across the region. For the rest of this Sunday, scattered showers and storms are possible into this evening. Best storm chances will be north of U.S. 460, although an isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out farther southward. A few storms may be strong to severe with hail, strong, gusty winds, and heavy downpours. Overall, most of the area will stay dry.