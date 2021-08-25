Cancel
Religion

ORDAINED

By ohtadmin
Gaffney Ledger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacob Roberts was ordained into ministry and installed Sunday as interim pastor at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Roberts will commute from his home in Waxhaw, N.C., to lead worship and assist St. Paul’s with its transition to a new pastor over the next year. Roberts and his wife, Lindsey, are the parents of a 1-year-old daughter Evelyn.

