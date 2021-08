More than 530 Cherokee County School District will earn in excess of $50,000 this school year. To view the full list the click link at the end of the story. Superintendent Dr. Dana Fall earns $155,575 starting his third year after he was given a 2.5% pay raise and a one-year contract extension in August following his annual school board evaluation. This figure includes a $9,000 annual vehicle allowance which has been a district standard in superintendent contracts for the past 20 years.