Lockdown Love

By MaryAnn Johanson
cityweekly.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was not ready for the emotional roller coaster that is Together. It is funny and sad, sometimes in the same breath. It is afilm so fresh and raw that it almost feels like you shouldn't be watching it, and in more ways than one. It's absolutelystupendous, a small—so very small—film that is hugely moving, and is so much bigger than it seems to be. So much moresignificant.

www.cityweekly.net

