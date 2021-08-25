Cancel
Medicare nursing home residents more likely to be diagnosed, hospitalized and die from COVID-19 than beneficiaries not in facilities

By Danielle Brown
McKnight's
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite nursing home residents accounting for just 2% of the Medicare population, the group is disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 when compared to community beneficiaries, according to preliminary findings released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Tuesday. The CMS study found that the Medicare nursing home resident population...

