Site Preparations, LLC Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held US Companies
GAP, Pa., Aug. 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Site Preparations, LLC, a garage and shed foundation installation company headquartered in Gap, PA, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. The company was ranked #3119 on the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 121% for the period from 2017-2020. The company is listed on the Inc. 5000 list under its shortened brand name, Site Prep.tippnews.com
