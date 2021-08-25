Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Site Preparations, LLC Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held US Companies

tippnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAP, Pa., Aug. 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Site Preparations, LLC, a garage and shed foundation installation company headquartered in Gap, PA, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. The company was ranked #3119 on the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 121% for the period from 2017-2020. The company is listed on the Inc. 5000 list under its shortened brand name, Site Prep.

tippnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Marketing#Inc#Llc Site Preparations#Send2press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Longevity
Related
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

TPT Global Tech Signs Strategic Technology Partnership Agreement with Skybridge West Africa, A $5B Green Housing and Educational Learning Project in Ghana West Africa

TPTW's participation could eventually be worth upwards of $3.5 billion in new contracts and management fees. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced it has entered into a strategic technology agreement with Skybridge West Africa (SWA) www.skybridgewa.com, to participate in the development of 20 SMART Villages emulating that of Duval County Florida in the Country of Ghana.
Businessbodyshopbusiness.com

FinishMaster Reorganizes Sales Force to Better Align with Marketplace

FinishMaster, Inc., a leading provider of automotive and industrial paint, coatings and related products, announced a reorganization to its sales team, transitioning from regional-based to a customer-focused sales structure. The new structure features three teams – Traditional, Strategic and Industrial, and National Accounts – to better align the company with the marketplace and improve overall efficiency.
Industryatlantanews.net

Enteroviruses Testing Kit Market: How the Companies Have Adopted the Changes and Impacting the Industry, Players - Aviva Systems Biology Corporation, Cusabio Technology LLC, ELITech Group SAS, Creative Diagnostics, Quidel Corporation

The Enteroviruses Testing Kit Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. In Enteroviruses Testing Kit Market research, our technicians carefully study the information to find the most useful and accurate information. Analysts at Decisive Markets Insights analysed the data taking into account both, the upcoming competitors and the existing market leaders. Our study analyzes the business strategies of key entrants as well as newly emerging markets. This report provides the reader with a SWOT analysis and revenue split as well as contact information.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

InvestorNewsBreaks – Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) Announces Advisory Board Appointment Of Dror Eigerman

Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD), an agri-food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced the appointment of Dror Eigerman to its advisory board. Eigerman is the chief executive officer of Galilee Export, Israel’s second-largest exporter of fruits and vegetables, where he oversees the growing and shipping of over 75,000 tons of produce to buyers around the world.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

McDonald's builds out marketing team focused on digital, global app

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp is promoting its U.S. marketing chief as the burger chain seeks to push growth to younger customers through digital sales. Morgan Flatley, who helped launch McDonald's "Famous Orders" campaign with pop stars including South Korean boy band BTS and rapper Saweetie, will become global chief marketing officer beginning Nov. 1.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

The Agency Appoints Tara Scholl-Gettles as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations and Promotes Ricardo Beer to Vice President of Franchise Sales West

Brokerage’s Franchise Division Expands with New Leadership and Offices Around the World. Global real estate brokerage, The Agency is pleased to announce the appointment of Tara Scholl-Gettles as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations. Ricardo Beer, who previously served as Director of Franchise Operations, has been promoted to Vice President of Franchise Sales West. The bolstering of the executive level leadership within The Agency’s franchise division comes at a time of impressive growth for the firm. The Agency also announced today its 21st franchise location will be in Boston and the firm will open a franchise office in Montréal by the end of the year. More international destinations are scheduled to launch toward the end of the year and early next year.
Businesschainstoreage.com

Parent of Office Depot names CEOs for spin-off companies

The ODP Corp. named the chief executives who will run ODP and Office Depot when the two companies complete their spinoff. Gerry Smith will continue to serve as CEO of ODP and its operating company, which will be renamed ODP Business Solutions. He also will head ODP’s newly formed B2B digital platform technology business, which will be named Varis. ODP Business Solutions and Varis will be owned by ODP but operated as separate businesses. ODP will also continue to own the global sourcing operations and other sourcing, supply chain and logistics assets.
Real Estateaithority.com

Swizznet Selected as Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for Construction and Real Estate Industry in the United States

Swizznet, a cloud-based hosting solutions company for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named a Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The new partnership means that Sage customers can have an easier transition to the cloud with Swizznet and can keep the products they currently use.
Businesschannele2e.com

Synnex-Tech Data Merger Date: Distributors Expect Sept 1 Close

Synnex and Tech Data expect to close their $7.2 billion distribution merger on or about September 1, Synnex says. Private equity firm Apollo Global Management will own roughly 45 percent of the combined business — which blends traditional technology distribution with cloud marketplaces for channel partners. All required regulatory approvals...
Industrytippnews.com

Seattle company developing wave-powered marine platform for ocean science applications

SEATTLE, Wash., Aug. 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Oscilla Power, Inc. [OPI] is proud to announce the receipt of a $200k Phase I SBIR grant award from the US Department of Energy to develop a wave energy powered platform for ocean sensing and monitoring systems. This award will help to develop technology that enables offshore instrumentation payloads to be powered by renewable energy from the surrounding ocean waves.
Raleigh, NCtippnews.com

Sokal Becomes Agency of Record for New Sky Ford and Sky CJDR

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal, a distinguished leader in automobile advertising, recently signed as agency of record for Iowa based Sky Ford and Sky Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, RAM. The recently acquired Junge Ford and Junge Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM was named Sky Ford and Sky Chrysler...
SoftwareAxios

Real Estate Business Specialist

American Forest Management, Inc. (AFM) is the largest forest consulting and real estate brokerage firm in the United States. AFM currently manages over 6 million acres of privately owned timberland and has sold over $2 billion in real estate transactions. With 273 employees operating from 49 offices located in 16 states, AFM’s team of professionals is focused on meeting client needs by providing a complete range of forestry services. Our small regionally dispersed offices allow us to provide individualized services, and our large overall size allows us to coordinate teams of foresters and technical specialists for large, complex jobs.
Businesscorpmagazine.com

Weldaloy Specialty Forgings Promotes World-Renowned Metallurgist

Weldaloy Specialty Forgings, a leading global provider of forgings to the space, aerospace, defense, electronics, oil and gas, and power generation industries, today announced that Dr. Ramachandra Canumalla has been named Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Weldaloy supplies critical forgings for government and private space and aviation programs worldwide and is recognized globally for its expertise in the aerospace industry.
Medical & BiotechMySanAntonio

Preeminent Patent Prosecutor Hogene Choi Joins Morrison & Foerster's Market-Leading Life Sciences Team

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Morrison & Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the arrival of Hogene Choi as a partner in its Patent Strategy + Prosecution Group. Ms. Choi brings over 20 years of combined experience in technical software engineering, data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), patent prosecution, and litigation to the firm.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Indian FinTech Khatabook Closes $100M Series C At $600M Valuation

FinTech Khatabook closed a $100 million funding round led by Tribe Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures that gives the startup a valuation of almost $600 million, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 24) blog post. The oversubscribed Series C also had participation by Alkeon Capital, Capital Group, Sequoia Capital, Tencent, RTP...
Cell Phonesthedallasnews.net

Master Your Rush POS (Formerly Koomi) and TD Merchant Solutions Now Provide an Integrated Payment-Processing Solution for Restaurants

Experiencing significant growth during the pandemic, Master Your Rush (MYR), together with TD Merchant Solutions, will support restaurants in streamlining operations and enhancing customer experience. Montreal, Canada - August 24th, 2021 Montreal-based MYR (formerly known as Koomi) has announced the integration of its point-of-sale (POS) technology with TD Merchant Solutions'...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Jivox CEO Named to Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2021 for the Second Consecutive Year

Diaz Nesamoney recognized by The Software Report for pioneering innovations in eCommerce and DTC marketing. Jivox, the personalized digital marketing technology leader, today announced its founder and CEO, Diaz Nesamoney, has been honored as one of the top 50 SaaS CEOs by The Software Report for the second straight year. This annual list evaluates CEOs who have excelled in company performance, workplace culture, product strength and strategic decision-making. CEOs are submitted for consideration by their employees, colleagues and industry peers who highlight their effective leadership style.
BusinessPosted by
Bisnow

JLL Hires D.C. Leasing Broker From Cushman & Wakefield

JLL is bolstering its D.C. agency leasing team with a hire from one of its main competitors. The firm announced Monday it hired Jeanette Ko, who previously led investor services efforts at Cushman & Wakefield in Northern Virginia. Ko joins JLL as senior vice president, and she will work with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy