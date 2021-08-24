Loren Gray Has a Hot New Series on Snapchat (VIDEO)

Snap Originals has a fantastic new program called Honestly Loren. The 10-episode series centers on Loren Gray, who has been on social media since she was 13 and has become one of its most popular stars. Initially starting out just to connect with people, she currently has over 90 million followers and fans around the world. Now 19, Loren is questioning what happiness really means to her. The series gives us an inside look on her life, the pressures of growing up in the spotlight and her ever-growing career.