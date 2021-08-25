Dr. Gracie Lawson-Borders on the Relentless Pursuit of Truth (PODCAST)
In this episode of The Pool, host Phil McKenzie talks to Dr. Gracie Lawson-Borders, Dean of the Cathy Hughes School of Communications at Howard University. In their conversation they discuss Dr. Lawson-Borders acceptance of the induction of the School of Communications in the Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors. They dive into the legacy of Howard University and the important role the School of Communications plays in preparing and training young thinkers. Dr. Lawson-Borders highlights why this particular moment in history will be shaped by a relentless pursuit of the truth.www.mediavillage.com
