The 'protected' allowance that blocks Rishi Sunak's pension tax grab

By Kate Smith
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Write to Kate with your pension problem: pensionsdoctor@telegraph.co.uk. Columns are published twice a month on Tuesday mornings. After joining the Royal Navy straight from school in 1974 I went on to build a successful engineering business that subsequently conducted business in the UK and overseas from our south London base including in Costa Rica and Panama. In February 2018 I gained temporary Panamanian residency which was fully awarded in July 2018. Unfortunately, I suffered a stroke in Panama in March 2018 and returned to London for treatment. Once recovered I returned to Central America to mentor engineering undergraduates and since then, I’ve been unable to travel back to London due to the pandemic.

