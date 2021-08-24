The 'protected' allowance that blocks Rishi Sunak's pension tax grab

Isn’t it obvious why we can’t find the 90,000 or so lorry drivers we need to avert the supply chain crisis that is leading to empty shelves in supermarkets and cutting the legs off the post-pandemic economic recovery? It’s clearly because all those people on universal credit are lazy bastards. That’s why Rishi Sunak is quite right to remove the £20 uplift he instituted at the start of the pandemic. That way they’ll be incentivised to get their indolent selves down to the local Jobcentre Plus and the problem will solve itself.