All Wheel Drive (Awd) Electric Vehicle Market Poised for Growth: Porsche, Tesla, NISSAN MOTOR

Regulators released a warning this week that a flaw in some BlackBerry software (you remember BlackBerry, right?) could make the cars that use it vulnerable to hackers. A determined criminal could exploit the bug to overwhelm the software and cause it to crash or freeze. BMW, Ford, and Volkswagen use the software in question to help power their cars' driver assistance systems. Regulators say they are not aware of any instances in which BlackBerry's system has been exploited, but count this as a reminder to keep your eyes on the road, even if you think your car is watching the road for you.