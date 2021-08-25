Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Review (PS5) – A More Polished Version Of CI Games Series Best Entry

By John-Paul Jones
psu.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 PS5 review. Owing the distinction of being the PS5’s first natively developed (and released) sniping game, it turns out there’s a little more to Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 then first meets the eye. Given that we’ve already reviewed the game previously on PS4, this review will, like other PS5 upgrade reviews, be largely concerned with what the PS5 version of the game brings to the table which wasn’t there before.

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Mechanics#Ghost#Polish#Sniper Ghost Warriors#Super Resolution#Fsr#Dualsense#Ssd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
AMD
Related
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Hades Review (Xbox Series X)

Even most of the best games have issues. Things I would change if I could, even if they’re minor. Every now and then, though, a game comes along where every element complements the others. Where everything clicks to the point where changing any one element would just feel wrong. Hades is one of those games. Easily my favorite game of 2020, Hades arrives on Xbox Series X fully intact and available via Game Pass. Any player who hasn’t checked this one out yet owes it to themselves to do so.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Greak: Memories of Azur (PS5) REVIEW – Greaking Out

Home Gaming Game Reviews Greak: Memories of Azur (PS5) REVIEW – Greaking Out. Some of the best indies of the last decade have utilized the notion of a player controlling multiple characters in tandem as their key mechanic. From the Trine series to Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, what essentially boils down to the single-player co-op genre has seen plenty of solid entries. Greak: Memories of Azur joins these titles proudly with a similar premise and just enough charm to succeed on its own terms.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Tales of Arise Demo On Xbox Series X Version Wins Out On Performance Over PS5

Tales of Arise demo is available now for all platforms aside from PC. This gives an early glimpse at the upcoming action RPG from Bandai Namco. This demo includes under one hour of gameplay featuring all of the major characters. If you are still on the fence over whether to get the game or not, you can test it first using this demo.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Fracked – PSVR (PS4, PS5)

Fracked starts fast and barely stops for a breather. It takes a bold choice by strapping skis to your feet before putting a gun in your hand, but it pays off by giving you an opening that you won’t forget. Barreling down the mountain and trying to outrun an avalanche...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Ghost of Tsushima: How to Upgrade to PS5 Version

Ghost of Tsushima impressed us last year with its combination of gorgeous graphics and tactile gameplay, and now developer Sucker Punch is readying itself to re-release a Director’s Cut edition that includes a new story-driven expansion called Iki Island. If you played the original and now want to re-experience the new version and its expansion on PS5, here’s how to upgrade to the PS5 version of Ghost of Tsushima.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut Leaker Claims PS5 Version is Way Better than PS4 Version

A leaker that grabbed an early copy of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut claims that the PS5 version of the game has been greatly improved compared to the original one. The leaker is someone from the Ghost of Tsushima Facebook group and shared this story there. According to him, he was looking around in his local Walmart and accidentally found a PS5 version of the Director’s Cut. He rushed and bought the game right away while the staff was still oblivious that they have selling it way ahead of release. His friend went back to the store, but it was already taken off the floor, so he was really lucky.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Blitzkrieg Anthology free Download PC Game (Full Version)

Blitzkrieg Anthology Free Download PC Game (Full Version) Prepare for war by marching into Blitzkrieg, the legendary real-time strategy game. The legendary WWII RTS blends incredible realism with accuracy to create immersive 3D backgrounds. This game allows for endless gameplay possibilities. You can create and modify your own missions, chapters, and campaigns using the Mission Editor. This editor allows you to choose from various options, including difficulty level and type of action. You have complete control over the game’s design, including the ability to add or remove units, colors, textures, and sounds.
Video Gamespsu.com

King’s Bounty II Review (PS4) – A Lack Of Polish Fails To Undercut A Deft RPG And Turn-Based Battle Hybrid

King’s Bounty II PS4 Review. It took me maybe an hour or two to realise a simple, but appealing truth – King’s Bounty II plays like a cross between Dragon Age and XCOM, and I’m absolutely here for it. The sequel to, well, the first Kings Bounty which came out more than 30 years ago, King’s Bounty II marks the first time the series has made the somewhat perilous leap to console.
Video Gamesapppicker.com

Hitman: Sniper app review: a realistic sniper game 2021

Hitman: Sniper by Square Enix Inc. is a realistic iPhone shooting games app based on the popular Hitman franchise. If you’re already confident in your shooting abilities, or you’re looking to improve with a little target practic,e this game may be just what you’re looking for. With 150 different missions,...
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

My Time At Portia free Download PC Game (Full Version)

My Time At Portia Free Download PC Game (Full Version) Here you can download My Time at Portia absolutely free! This page contains information about My Time At Portia and how to download the game free of charge. You can either download the torrent file or the direct link from different filehosters. Here is the link to three downloads. You can find it at the bottom of this page.

Comments / 0

Community Policy