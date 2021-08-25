Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Review (PS5) – A More Polished Version Of CI Games Series Best Entry

A leaker that grabbed an early copy of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut claims that the PS5 version of the game has been greatly improved compared to the original one. The leaker is someone from the Ghost of Tsushima Facebook group and shared this story there. According to him, he was looking around in his local Walmart and accidentally found a PS5 version of the Director’s Cut. He rushed and bought the game right away while the staff was still oblivious that they have selling it way ahead of release. His friend went back to the store, but it was already taken off the floor, so he was really lucky.