The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Council Bluffs Alumni Association have announced the 34th class of Leadership Council Bluffs. In a release, the organizations said for 34 years the chamber has been helping to grow and develop leaders in the Council Bluffs community. Leadership Council Bluffs is designed to identify and develop potential leaders. This program connects individuals from diverse backgrounds to strengthen their leadership skills with a goal of bettering the community.