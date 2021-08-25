Three quarters of Brits will happily tuck into beans on toast for breakfast when they stay at a posh hotel – digitalhub

Planning your magical getaway to Walt Disney World Resort? Disney has been dishing out all sorts of food news! From the return of buffets at locations like Magic Kingdom’s Crystal Palace Restaurant to the incoming of the new Space 220 Restaurant at EPCOT, and just about everything in between – our appetites can’t get enough of the foodie news! We recently shared that Walt Disney World is returning two breakfast favorites to the Parks. Before you hurry off to attractions galore, stop to fill up on the most important meal of the day… breakfast, of course!