Three quarters of Brits will happily tuck into beans on toast for breakfast when they stay at a posh hotel – digitalhub

By Get Market Report
getmarketreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA survey of 2,000 UK adults found a whopping 75 per cent fancy the basic grub when they’re away – even if they were relaxing in five-star digs. But while they love the idea of beans on toast, when presented with a whole list of meals to have at a breakfast buffet it is bacon and eggs which are the most appetising, followed by sausages, toast and pastry dishes.

