Stimulus Check For California Coming Soon

Stimulus Check joy is all set to reach the residents of California. The whole of America demanded the fourth check in unison. Petitions were signed and letters were posted to the President. The petitions became a huge hit instantly. One of the petitions can be found in Change.Org. It has recorded a massive number of support from the citizens. The petition has signatures from over 2.8million people. If the signatures cross the mark of $3m, it would become the most signed of all time. The federal government, however, does not seem interested in the plan. They have stated several valid reasons against the provision of more funds. Let us now see how California came to the aid of its people.