The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the Washington State Cougars. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) recaps the Washington State Cougars previous season and keys in on their current roster and what we should expect from the Cougars this upcoming season. Will Nick Rolovich and the Cougars be bowling this upcoming year? Who gets the nod at quarterback between Jarrett Guarantano and Jayden De Laura and Cammon Cooper? Will Max Borghi be one of the best running backs in the Pac 12 this year? Will Jake Dickert get the Cougars playing better defense? Could Wazzu go undefeated in out of conference games? We talk it all on this special Washington State Cougars edition of The College Football Experience.