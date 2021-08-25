Cancel
Medical Device Malfunctions Causing Deaths May Have Been Listed Incorrectly

By Lou Portero
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent study in JAMA Internal Medicine, revealed that a review of the FDA’s Manufacturer and User Facility Device Experience (MAUDE) database found patient deaths associated with the use of medical devices were being mislabeled in the system and potentially being missed by the agency. In a manual review of 1,000 adverse event medical device reports identified by a natural language processing algorithm, used to identify mislabeled patient death reports in the MAUDE system, 23% of reports were labeled as injury, malfunction, missing, or other, rather than death.

