11 Celebrities Who Give Off Major Karen Vibes

The label "Karen" gets thrown around quite frequently these days, doesn't it? But let's refresh what the slang term actually means. According to Dictionary.com, Karen is a "pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people's behaviors." And if you take a quick look around social media, or even just your own town, it's likely you'll see that Karens are coming out of the woodwork more and more.