A ‘Karate Kid’ Musical Is Coming In 2022

How does music shape us? It’s a question filmmakers have pondered a lot as of late, in films such as Summer of Soul, In the Heights, and now Sian Heder’s big Sundance winner CODA starring Emelia Jones, currently on Apple+ TV. But where those other films were about music’s impact on culture, CODA is about music’s impact on an individual, and the role it plays in their life. As a beacon of hope and a glimmer of light, music can be more than just a beat, lyric and rhythm to jam to. It can also be a compass.