A ‘Karate Kid’ Musical Is Coming In 2022

 4 days ago
The Karate Kid is on the road to Broadway. The musical adaptation of the 1984 martial arts drama is set to have its onstage debut at Stage St. Louis on May 25, 2022, after which it will move to The Ross Family Theatre at The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. According to Playbill, producers Naoya Kinoshita of the Kinoshita Group, Kumiko Yoshii, and Michael Wolk are eyeing a subsequent Broadway run. The score comes from Drew Gasparini (It’s Kind of a Funny Story), with the book written by franchise creator Robert Mark Kamen.

