Schools Celebrate Return Amid COVID-19 Caution

By Zane Hill
southpasadenareview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs planned heading into the new school year, the South Pasadena Unified School District began offering surveillance COVID-19 testing to employees and students on Tuesday. Meanwhile, athletes are required to be tested weekly while they are in their sports season. Optional weekly testing for employees and students will be conducted at a drive-thru site at South Pasadena High School, while PCR testing kits will be available at each school’s health office in the event of a potential exposure at the school.

