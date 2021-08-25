Cancel
Adair County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Hart; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Nelson; Ohio; Oldham; Russell; Scott; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Warren; Washington; Woodford Heat Index Values from 100 to 105 Degrees Today Temperatures in the 90s and dew points in the 70s will push heat index values over 100 degrees in many areas. The heat index could approach 105 in southwest Indiana and the urban areas around Louisville. Take extra precautions to prevent heat stress if you work outside or engage in strenuous outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids and take breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Never leave children or pets unattended in a parked vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

