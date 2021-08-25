Turkish drones in northern Cyprus heighten regional unease

Save the Children has appealed to all sides in the Afghan conflict to protect youngsters caught up in the fighting after “devastating” reports that six children were among those killed in an airstrike in the Afghan capital of Kabul.In a statement, US Central Command said it was looking into the reports of civilian casualties that may have been caused by the secondary explosions. An Afghan official said three children were killed in an airstrike.Athena Rayburn, director of advocacy and campaigns for Save the Children Afghanistan, said: “We are devastated to learn that children may have been among those killed in yesterday’s airstrike...