Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Turkish drones in northern Cyprus heighten regional unease

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, SAMY MAGDY, JOSEF FEDERMAN - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — An air base hosting Turkish drones in the breakaway northern third of Cyprus is ratcheting up unease among neighboring countries. Cyprus and Egypt see the upgraded air station as an added instrument of instability in the east Mediterranean region. The Cypriot government views the drone deployment as Turkey using military assets to buttress its control of a region that potentially holds natural gas reserves. The leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots boasted this month that the Bayraktar TB2 drones could be scrambled much faster to “inspect the region” up to the coast of Egypt. Turkey has stationed heavy weapons and troops in northern Cyprus since the island split along ethnic lines in 1974,

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Cyprus#Turkish Cypriots#Mediterranean Region#Air Base#Ap#Cypriot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Egypt
Related
Militarydallassun.com

Saudis Sign Military Cooperation Agreement With Russia

Saudi Arabia and Russia have signed a military cooperation agreement at an arms expo outside Moscow. Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman announced on Twitter on August 24 that he signed the agreement with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin "aimed at developing joint military cooperation between the two countries."
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Who was the Russian Empire's MAIN enemy

Russia's most frequent opponent in wars were the Turks. And, almost always, Russia emerged victorious. For four centuries, Russia and the Ottoman Empire were engaged in a bloody struggle for the Black Sea coast, the Balkans and the Caucasus. Between the mid-16th century and the end of World War I, the two countries had more than a dozen wars and major armed conflicts. On average, their soldiers met on the battlefield every 25 years.
ImmigrationKSAT 12

'Afghan:' Migrant graves in Turkey testify to border perils

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A worker walks in a cemetery where unidentified migrants without ID are buried in Turkish city of Van, Turkey, that borders Iran, Monday. Aug. 23, 2021. Traffic on this key migration route from central Asia to Europe has remained relatively stable compared to previous years. But European countries, as well as Turkey, fear the sudden return of Taliban rule in Afghanistan could change that. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

Turkey reinforces border to block any Afghan migrant wave

VAN, Turkey, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Afghans who manage to make the weeks-long journey through Iran on foot to the Turkish border face a three-metre high wall, ditches or barbed wire as Turkish authorities step up efforts to block any refugee influx into the country. The beefed up border measures...
Middle Eastabc17news.com

Syrian state TV: Israel fires missiles in southern Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state TV says Israel carried out a missile attack, targeting a military position in southern Syria. There was no immediate word on casualties in the Tuesday night attack. State TV said two missiles were fired toward the position near the southern town of Quneitra, on the edge of Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the missiles struck areas where Iran-backed fighters are based. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in war-ravaged Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
Militarykdal610.com

Russia says Turkey could sign new S-400 missile contract soon – Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia and Turkey are close to signing a new contract to supply Ankara with additional S-400 air defence units in the near future, the Interfax news agency cited the head of Russia’s Rosoboronexport arms exporter as saying on Monday. Turkey’s initial purchase of S-400s from Russia strained...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan news - live: ‘Devastating’ US airstrike ‘killed children’ as ‘5,000 eligible Afghans left behind’

Save the Children has appealed to all sides in the Afghan conflict to protect youngsters caught up in the fighting after “devastating” reports that six children were among those killed in an airstrike in the Afghan capital of Kabul.In a statement, US Central Command said it was looking into the reports of civilian casualties that may have been caused by the secondary explosions. An Afghan official said three children were killed in an airstrike.Athena Rayburn, director of advocacy and campaigns for Save the Children Afghanistan, said: “We are devastated to learn that children may have been among those killed in yesterday’s airstrike...
World104.1 WIKY

Israel’s top diplomat makes first visit to Morocco since upgrade in ties

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid departed for Morocco on Wednesday in what will be the first visit by Israel’s top diplomat since the two countries upgraded ties last year. Israel and Morocco agreed in December to resume diplomatic relations and re-launch direct flights under a deal brokered...
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Between the Holocaust and Israel: the Jews jailed on Cyprus

After surviving the Holocaust, trekking the Alps in winter and crossing the Mediterranean in an overcrowded boat, Rose Lipszyc clearly remembers her months incarcerated in harsh British camps in Cyprus. "After all that, we were back behind barbed wire again," 92-year-old Lipszyc said, speaking 75 years after British soldiers began imprisoning Jews on the eastern Mediterranean island, dark events whose legacy resonates today. Lipszyc's family, from the Polish city of Lublin, were among the six million Jews the Nazis massacred during World War II. She escaped death using false papers, working as a forced labourer in Germany.
Middle Eastkdal610.com

Three Turkish soldiers killed in explosion in northern Iraq – ministry

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Three Turkish soldiers were killed and two were wounded by explosives planted by militants in northern Iraq, Turkey’s defence ministry said on Monday. The ministry said the incident took place on Sunday in a region where Turkey was carrying out a cross border operation. (Writing by Ezgi...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Ukraine Sends Barbed Wire To Lithuania For Belarus Border

Ukraine has sent more than 38 tonnes of barbed wire to Lithuania as "humanitarian aid" as the EU country struggles to stem an influx of illegal migrants from neighbouring Belarus, authorities said on Thursday. In July, Lithuania's military started to put up barbed wire on the Belarus border to deter...
Middle Eastcommunitynewscorp.com

How Erdogan subdues Northern Cyprus

A “reunification” of Cyprus has long ceased to be seen as realistic, but it has been negotiated many times over the past decades. In April 2004, a solution was almost in sight. With the “Annan referendum”, named after the then secretary general of the United Nations, it would have been possible to overcome the division. But while the electorate in the Turkish north of the island voted for the plan, a clear majority in the Greek side rejected it. They were not ready to make decisive compromises for unity, and they also refused to share power with the Turkish Cypriots.
Worldglobalvoices.org

Kanal Istanbul, Turkey's Middle Corridor, and the Belt and Road Initiative

Despite mounting opposition from political and civil society groups due to potential environmental and political issues, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is determined to proceed with the controversial Kanal Istanbul project, an artificial, 45-km long shipping canal that will connect the Sea of Marmara to the Black Sea. On June 26, Erdoğan attended the groundbreaking ceremony of what he referred to as his “crazy project.” Many, including the Mayor of Istanbul, scientists, retired admirals and ambassadors, and ordinary people, have criticized the project due to its environmental, economic, and security impact.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Pakistan To Cooperate With Turkey On Anka UAV

Pakistan and Turkey look set to cooperate on the development of the Anka unmanned air system after agreements were inked by industry. Components for the Anka will be produced in Pakistan through a memorandum of understanding between Turkish Aerospace (TAI) and Pakistan’s National Engineering and... Subscription Required. Pakistan To Cooperate...
Immigrationkdal610.com

Greece says EU ‘not ready’ for new migration crisis

ATHENS (Reuters) – The European Union is not in a position to deal with another migration crisis like the one seen in 2015 and must act to try to keep people from fleeing the growing conflict in Afghanistan, Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Wednesday. Mitararchi, who last week...

Comments / 0

Community Policy