Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Spain wrangles with migrant laws as border pressure persists

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

MADRID (AP) — A group of at least 40 migrants has attempted to swim from Morocco into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta. Some of them threw stones at Spanish police. The attempt to reach European soil came as top Spanish officials wrestled Wednesday with legal issues over what to do with hundreds of unaccompanied minors who got into Ceuta from Morocco three months ago. Attempts to enter Ceuta by sub-Saharan migrants are not uncommon and have led to tension between Madrid and Rabat over whether Morocco is doing enough on its side of the border to stop them.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Madrid#Police#Ap#North African#Spanish#European#Ceuta#Sub Saharan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Protestswcn247.com

Poland detains activists for damaging barrier with Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Thirteen activists have been detained in Poland for destroying part of a barbed wire fence that Polish authorities are building on the border with Belarus to stop migrants from coming in. Those arrested Sunday explained that it was an act of protest against Polish authorities for what they believe is the “inhuman treatment” of migrants seeking to enter the country. The interior minister said what the protesters did was “absolutely unacceptable” and they will be prosecuted. Polish media say those detained include 12 Poles and one Dutch citizen. The government in Warsaw accuses the president of Belarus of sending migrants from Iraq and Afghanistan across the border in a “hybrid war” to create instability in the 27-nation European Union.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Surge in asylum seekers considered for removal to EU despite UK’s failure to establish returns deals

The government has revealed this week that thousands of asylum seekers are being considered for removal to the EU, despite the UK having failed to strike any bilateral returns deals with European countries.Ministers have been accused of “adding further delay and cost” to the asylum process after new data revealed that more than 4,500 people who have claimed asylum in Britain since the start of this year, including a number of Afghan nationals, have had their cases halted so the Home Office can assess whether they can be deported to the continent.Under Priti Patel’s new asylum reforms, their claims are...
ImmigrationKSAT 12

'Afghan:' Migrant graves in Turkey testify to border perils

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A worker walks in a cemetery where unidentified migrants without ID are buried in Turkish city of Van, Turkey, that borders Iran, Monday. Aug. 23, 2021. Traffic on this key migration route from central Asia to Europe has remained relatively stable compared to previous years. But European countries, as well as Turkey, fear the sudden return of Taliban rule in Afghanistan could change that. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
ImmigrationPosted by
IBTimes

Poland To Build Belarus Border Fence Against Migrants

Poland on Monday announced plans for a barbed-wire fence along its border with Belarus following an influx of migrants which countries in the region called a "hybrid attack" on the EU. Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the fence would be 2.5 metres (8.2 feet) high and would resemble the one...
Politicsatlanticcitynews.net

Belarus sends migrants to Poland border in response to sanctions

WARSAW, Poland: More than 900 troops have been sent by Poland to help secure its border with Belarus, said Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak on Wednesday, in response to a jump in illegal border crossings. EU members Poland and Lithuania reported an increase in the number of migrants, including Afghanis...
ImmigrationInternational Business Times

Migrants Stranded On Belarus Border Test Polish Resolve

The fate of 32 Afghan migrants stranded on the border between Belarus and Poland for almost two weeks is rapidly becoming a major headache for the Polish authorities, desperate not to show weakness in a stand-off with their authoritarian neighbour. The EU and Poland accuse the Belarusian regime of pushing...
Worldwcn247.com

As troops return, UK under pressure over Afghans left behind

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the “colossal” effort to airlift civilians from Kabul as U.K. troops and diplomats flew home after the two-week mission. Johnson praised in a video message Sunday the “colossal exertions” of British troops engaged in “a mission unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetimes.” But his government is facing criticism for leaving behind vulnerable Afghans whom the U.K. had promised to protect. Retired Gen. Richard Dannatt said the government was “asleep on watch” and should have acted more quickly to help Afghans who had worked with British forces.
WorldBBC

Spain migrants: Sole survivor rescued in dinghy in Atlantic

A woman has been found clinging to an upturned inflatable dinghy about 138 miles (220km) off the Canary Islands - the only survivor of a migrant tragedy feared to have claimed 52 lives. She was spotted in a poor state by a passing merchant ship and emergency services flew her...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden tells some hard truths few want to hear

President Biden on Thursday mournfully delivered information to the country that was disagreeable to many Americans: There is no way to withdraw from a futile war without messiness. The expectation that there would be no misery or casualties was a fantasy. A case in point is the issue of Afghan...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

New Covid variant detected in South Africa has already been found in England as scientists warn it is the 'most mutated variant so far'

A coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa 'could be more infectious' than other mutations and have the potential to 'evade vaccines', scientists have said. The C.1.2 strain, which is linked to 'increased transmissibility', is more mutations away from the original virus seen in Wuhan, experts at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy