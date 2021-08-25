Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

NRA Cancels its Annual Meeting in Houston Over Covid-19 Concerns

By Editorials
Posted by 
Dallas Weekly
Dallas Weekly
 5 days ago

(CNN) — The National Rifle Association (NRA) announced Tuesday it has canceled its 2021 annual meeting in Houston, citing the worsening Covid-19 situation there. The NRA reached the “difficult decision” to call off the event after analysis of the “relevant data regarding COVID-19 in Harris County, Texas,” the association said in a statement. It said it consulted with medical professionals, local officials and many members before the final decision was made.

www.dallasweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 60 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.

 https://www.dallasweekly.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Harris County, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
Harris County, TX
Health
Harris County, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nra#Covid 19#Second Amendment#Nra#Cnn#Icu#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Weekly

Extended Unemployment Benefits for Jobless Texans will end in September, State Agency says

Texas will soon stop paying extended benefits because of a decline in the state’s unemployment rate, the Texas Workforce Commission announced Thursday. The state has historically given unemployed Texans 26 weeks of assistance, but job losses during the COVID-19 pandemic triggered extended benefits, which provides an additional 13 weeks of benefits during periods of high state or national unemployment.
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Weekly

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Blames Democrats for low Vaccinations Among Black Residents, but more White Texans are Unvaccinated

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is under fire after blaming Democrats for not doing more to increase COVID-19 vaccination among African Americans. During an interview Thursday night on Fox News, Patrick was asked about the state of the pandemic in Texas, and he noted the virus is spreading mostly among the unvaccinated. In most states, he said, African Americans are the “biggest group” who are unvaccinated and they are reliable Democratic voters. In Texas, the vaccination rate among Black people is low compared to other racial and ethnic groups, but in terms of raw numbers, the biggest group of the unvaccinated is white people.
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Weekly

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tests Positive for COVID-19

Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19, according to his office. Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, is not experiencing any symptoms and isolating at the Governor’s Mansion, spokesperson Mark Miner said in a statement. He is getting the Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment. “The Governor has been testing daily, and...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Stop Being Your Own Ad Agency

By now, you have probably been giving some thought as to why your business is not doing well, or, at least as well as you had hoped. Often when you expect the wrong person(s) to do things, they may not tell you. They are thinking, “that’s not my job,” but they may or may not let you know.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Texas Senate Outlasts 15-Hour Filibuster by Sen. Carol Alvarado to Pass GOP Voting-Restrictions Bill

Since before sunset Wednesday, state Sen. Carol Alvarado had been on her feet speaking, not allowed to sit or lean against her desk, on the Senate floor. Unable to take bathroom breaks or drink water, she had worn a back brace, eyeglasses and running shoes and talked slowly behind a desk stacked with papers and with a microphone in her hand as she mounted a 15-hour filibuster. The target of her efforts was Senate Bill 1, the GOP’s priority bill that would place new restrictions on voting that many opponents say would disproportionately suppress ballots from voters of color and disabled voters.
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Weekly

SPCA of Texas to Re-Open Adoption Floor to the Public

(DALLAS, TX); Aug. 10, 2021 – The SPCA of Texas is pleased to announce that their adoption floor at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center is reopening to the public for walk-in visitors beginning Friday, Aug. 13. Hours of operation will be seven days a week from noon to 6 p.m. This opening follows a successful soft open the last two weekends.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Parkland’s New Moms Benefit from Improved Approach to Care

DALLAS – Some new moms never get to see their baby’s first birthday. The 2018 Texas Maternal Mortality Review found the gap between where Medicaid coverage ends at 60 days after delivery and the first year postpartum is when more than half of all maternal deaths in Texas occur. Parkland Health & Hospital System recognized the need for a program that will bridge this gap.
Arlington, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

City of Arlington to Conduct Targeted Ground Spraying for West Nile Virus Aug. 10-11, 2021

The City of Arlington has confirmed one positive West Nile Virus (WNV) mosquito sample. As a result, the City will conduct targeted ground spraying in the following location:. Targeted ground spraying will occur following the City of Arlington Health Authority, Tarrant County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, spraying only in areas with a confirmed presence of the virus. Contractors will conduct two consecutive nights of targeted ground spraying between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 and Wednesday, Aug. 11, weather permitting. This targeted ground spraying schedule is intended to reduce the known virus-infected adult mosquito population as quickly as possible.
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Weekly

COVID-19 is Spreading Fast Among Texas’ Unvaccinated. Here’s Who They are and Where They Live.

Aug. 3, 2021 – Exhortations to get a coronavirus vaccine are all around, but Brad Offutt has decided to reject them. The 53-year-old is a pain therapist in Marble Falls, a town of about 6,000 people in Burnet County, and he said he wants to see the vaccines get full approval — rather than the current emergency authorization — by the Food and Drug Administration before he gets one. But even then, Offutt said that the chances of him doing so are slim since he “doesn’t feel threatened by COVID personally.”
SocietyPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Why August is the Perfect Time to Revisit Black Rebellion

(CNN) — A version of this story appeared in CNN’s Race Deconstructed newsletter. To get it in your inbox every week, sign up for free here. This week marks the start of Black August. The annual commemoration originated in California’s prisons in the 1970s following the deaths of brothers Jonathan and George Jackson and other incarcerated Black men who protested prison conditions. Black August is a time to revisit the rich history of Black resistance.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

#StayWoke Black Dallas…Don’t be Fools for Fake News

A group claiming to be a local Black Lives Matter organization called Dallas Justice Now made national and international news last month after sending a petition to white parents in the wealthy enclave of Highland Park urging them to not send their children to top tier colleges to make more room for Black students.

Comments / 0

Community Policy