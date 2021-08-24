Hotspots: August 2021’s Top Trends Observations

First-of-its-kind eco-conscious diskless box deem ineligible by Billboard. GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum-selling artist Kirde has clenched top charting positions across the globe with the release of her highly-anticipated third studio album Solar Power. The album hit No. 1 in over 58 countries on Apple Music upon release and landed the artist her third No. 1 album in both Australia and New Zealand. The album debuted at No. 2 in the UK, making Solar Power her highest charting album in the UK to date. The album gives the pop star her highest charting album of her career in several additional markets including peak debuts in Germany, Austria, Belgium, The Netherlands, and Switzerland. Solar Power became the No. 1 selling album in Canada debuting at No. 1 on the Album Sales chart and No. 6 in consumption on the Billboard chart. In the US, Solar Power gives Lorde her third top five album debut with a No. 3 debut on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Album Chart. The album additionally debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart despite Billboard disqualifying Lorde’s CD alternative offering from counting towards the chart position.