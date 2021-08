WOODLAWN, IL — Jefferson County authorities responded to a report of four people being attacked by a dog Wednesday afternoon in Woodlawn. The call about the attack was made just before noon from the 7500 block of Casablanca. According to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard, four family members were transported to a Mt. Vernon hospital where two of them were airlifted to another hospital for treatment. The sheriff says a 12-year-old girl was the most seriously injured of the four people attacked by their family dog.