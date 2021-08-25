Local Volunteer Fire Departments In Latah County Thanked For Helping Fight The Bedrock Fire
Every Latah County fire department assisted with the recent Bedrock Fire that torched over 11,000 acres in Nez Perce County. It took firefighters 12 days to extinguish the blaze along the Clearwater River near Lenore. Idaho Department of Lands officials have issued a statement thanking everyone who helped including all of the local volunteer fire departments in Idaho. Volunteers from Kendrick, Juliaetta, Genesee, Deary, Moscow, Potlatch and Troy helped fight the flames.pullmanradio.com
