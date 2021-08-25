Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Latah County, ID

Local Volunteer Fire Departments In Latah County Thanked For Helping Fight The Bedrock Fire

By Evan Ellis
pullmanradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Latah County fire department assisted with the recent Bedrock Fire that torched over 11,000 acres in Nez Perce County. It took firefighters 12 days to extinguish the blaze along the Clearwater River near Lenore. Idaho Department of Lands officials have issued a statement thanking everyone who helped including all of the local volunteer fire departments in Idaho. Volunteers from Kendrick, Juliaetta, Genesee, Deary, Moscow, Potlatch and Troy helped fight the flames.

pullmanradio.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nez Perce County, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Genesee, ID
City
Juliaetta, ID
State
Idaho State
Latah County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Kendrick, ID
Local
Idaho Government
County
Latah County, ID
City
Lenore, ID
Nez Perce County, ID
Government
City
Moscow, ID
City
Potlatch, ID
County
Nez Perce County, ID
City
Deary, ID
City
Troy, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Bedrock#Firefighters#Idaho Department Of Lands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 1

Community Policy