Change coming for Evergy
Residential distributed generation (DG) customers served by Evergy Kansas Metro will soon have a new monthly electric rate that does not include a demand charge. This morning, the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) issued an order that will move DG customers from a three-part rate design to a standard two-part residential rate. In addition, customers will receive refunds within 60 days for any difference in the amounts paid between the two rates.www.1025theriver.com
Comments / 0