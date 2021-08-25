Cowley College trustees back Master Agreement

The Cowley College trustees supported the proposed changes to the 2021-2022 Master Agreement between the Board of Trustees of Cowley College and the Cowley College Education Association during Monday night’s regular monthly meeting. The Master Agreement states the Board recognizes the Cowley College Education Association as the exclusive negotiating representative of the Professional Employees, in accordance with the provisions of the statutes of the State of Kansas. The Agreement shall be for a period beginning Aug. 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022 with the right of the Board and/or the Association to open for negotiations Salary and Wages, New Hires and Current Professional Employees.