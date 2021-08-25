Collect ‘Call’ from Charmian London

On September 25, the annual Jack London State Park gala event transports guests back to socialite Charmian London’s roaring twenties heyday. “Charmian’s Wild Call” (a play on the title of Jack London’s book, “The Call of the Wild”) takes guests to the year 1926, ten years after Jack’s passing and during the height of flapper era. Charmian has invited all her friends – the attendees – to celebrate the best of life with her characteristic sense of fun.