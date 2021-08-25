Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Governor Kelly releases COVID ads

By News Room
1025theriver.com
 4 days ago

As the Delta variant continues to rapidly spread and recent federal data shows a record-high number of children are hospitalized because of COVID-19, Governor Laura Kelly this week released two new ads encouraging students and their families to use public health practices as they head back to school this fall. Governor Kelly said. “As we head back to school, it’s critical that all Kansas students, teachers, and staff wear masks, get tested regularly and, if you’re 12 or older, get vaccinated. That’s how we keep our kids safe and in the classroom.” Both ads come as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for people 16 years of age and older.

www.1025theriver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthWashington Post

Not every Republican governor is a covid extremist

There are 27 Republican governors in the United States today, and the ones you hear most about are those who almost seem determined to get as many people as possible sick with covid-19, especially Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas. They embody the current de rigueur GOP view that the greatest danger is not from the virus but from efforts to control it. Better one should die gasping for breath than be asked to put on a mask before going in the grocery store.
Michigan StateWLNS

Governor Whitmer releases statement as Michigan prepares to receive Afghans

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement on Friday as Michigan prepares to receive Afghan resettlers and refugees. “Michigan’s greatest strength is—and always has been—our people. We have a rich history of multiculturalism—from the Dutch who settled in the West, to the Finns who mined the North, to the Middle-Easterners who made Dearborn a flourishing center for Arab culture, and countless others who make us who we are. People from around the world have come to Michigan over centuries for good-paying jobs, a high-quality education for their kids, and the right to live and worship freely.
Public Healthpncguam.com

Governor amends controversial order: ‘I heard you and I am listening’

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero late Monday night released an amended version of the controversial executive order she released last week regarding restrictions for the unvaccinated. In a special message posted on her YouTube channel, the governor acknowledged that her executive order last Friday has generated controversy and raised issues within...
Little Rock, ARCourier News

Governor: No available ICU beds for COVID patients in state

LITTLE ROCK — State officials stressed the urgency of people getting vaccinated to help reduce the strain on hospitals during the governor’s weekly COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday. Renee Mallory, the Arkansas Health Department's deputy director of public health program, said that as of the briefing, there were no available ICU...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Lincoln Project ad eviscerates DeSantis over Covid

The conservative anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project has eviscerated Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for his handling of Covid-19 in an ad.A video with the title “pro-life” – a term used to refer to anti-abortion lawmakers and activists – was released by the group on Friday.The ad focuses on the perils faced by children as the number of hospitalised kids is increasing. Images of an empty school and sounds of students attending class were used with recent headlines from Florida media outlets showing the increasing suffering of families in the Sunshine State.“Florida leads the nation in kids hospitalized for...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mississippi governor claims state's residents are not scared of Covid because they believe in 'eternal life' - despite a surge in cases and hospitalizations

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has claimed that people living in the state are 'less scared' of COVID-19 because they believe in 'eternal life' - despite a surge in new infections and hospitalizations. Reeves delivered his remarks to a group of Republicans at a fundraiser event in Eads,. , last Thursday,...
Vermilion County, ILPosted by
Commercial-News

New cases added to COVID-19 count

DANVILLE — Health officials reported on Thursday they had confirmed 14 new local COVID-19 cases — two residents in their 70s, two in their 60s, one in their 50s, one in their 30s, two in their 20s, one teen, four grade-school-aged children, and one pre-schooler. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began 18 months ago to 11,281, 328 of which are active.
Kansas Stateaudacy.com

Kansas lawmakers: Kelly is spending COVID funds illegally

Kansas legislators are accusing Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration of illegally spending at least $86 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds by not getting their approval first. Kelly’s office didn't respond Tuesday to a letter from Senate President Ty Masterson, House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. and the House and Senate budget...
Chattanooga, TNWDEF

Mayor Kelly announces he tests positive for Covid-19

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly says he is self-isolating at home following a positive Covid test. A statement from the mayor’s office say he is exhibiting only mild symptoms, similar to an allergy. He tested positive today, while his wife tested negative. The mayor was vaccinated early this...
Public HealthOttawa Herald

Caryn Tyson: Gov. Laura Kelly skirts law on COVID-19 spending

State Treasurer candidate and Senator Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, said Gov. Laura Kelly skewed the law in several instances. Tyson said the state treasurer must be the constitutional safeguard when the governor refuses to follow rule of law. Tyson, a conservative candidate for state treasurer, said she would not authorize payments...
Wichita, KSkscbnews.net

Governor Laura Kelly Announces 10 Short Line Rail Improvement Projects

Today, Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 10 projects, totaling more than $5.2 million, were awarded as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Short Line Rail Improvement Fund Program. The announcement took place at the Gavilon grain elevator in southwest Wichita, one of the recipients of program funding.
Public Healthaudacy.com

Governor Edwards: 28% of new COVID cases are in children

The state reported nearly 6.000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Governor John Bel Edwards says for the last couple of days 28% of all new cases are in children and this is troubling with schools re-opening. “So more cases were reported by Louisiana schools during the first week of this...
Mississippi Statetalesbuzz.com

Mississippi governor defends COVID response

After big county fair, virus hits hard in rural Mississippi. A rural Mississippi community is overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, two weeks after hosting the Neshoba County Fair that drew thousands who lived in cabins, attended shoulder-to-shoulder outdoor concerts and listened to stump speeches — including one by the Republican governor, who decried federal masking guidance as “foolish.” Frustrated by rising COVID-19 infections, the chief executive officer of the 25-bed Neshoba General Hospital posted a message on social media this week challenging Gov. Tate Reeves to step up and show leadership. This week alone, Mississippi has broken its single-day record of new COVID-19 cases three times, with more than 3,000 cases reported Tuesday, more than 4,000 Thursday and more than 5,000 Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy