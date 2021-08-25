Governor Kelly releases COVID ads
As the Delta variant continues to rapidly spread and recent federal data shows a record-high number of children are hospitalized because of COVID-19, Governor Laura Kelly this week released two new ads encouraging students and their families to use public health practices as they head back to school this fall. Governor Kelly said. “As we head back to school, it’s critical that all Kansas students, teachers, and staff wear masks, get tested regularly and, if you’re 12 or older, get vaccinated. That’s how we keep our kids safe and in the classroom.” Both ads come as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for people 16 years of age and older.www.1025theriver.com
