Governor Kelly releases COVID ads

There are 27 Republican governors in the United States today, and the ones you hear most about are those who almost seem determined to get as many people as possible sick with covid-19, especially Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas. They embody the current de rigueur GOP view that the greatest danger is not from the virus but from efforts to control it. Better one should die gasping for breath than be asked to put on a mask before going in the grocery store.