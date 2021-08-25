Cancel
Do Vaccine Requirements for Employees Change the Way You Shop?

By Billy Jenkins
Before we even approach this topic I want it to be very clear that I am not here to change your mind on the vaccine or tell you what is right for you. But I am curious if a business here in East Texas requires their employees to get the vaccine, does that change the way you feel about them. If you know of a local business and they require their employees to get the vaccine will you support them more, will your feelings stay the same, or will you no longer support their business?

