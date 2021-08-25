The Most Expensive Home in Flint Includes a 10 Car Garage

The first picture I saw of the most expensive home for sale in Flint, I thought it looked like a modern day castle. While it doesn't have a drawbridge or large pillars, the brick and large home itself just has that look to it. Everyone has their own definition of beautiful, but to me this home is absolutely gorgeous. The brick looks stunning, every detail of this home looks fantastic. Which is why it is currently the most expensive home and property for sale in Flint with the price tag of $3.2 million dollars.