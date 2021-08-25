Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Isn’t That Darjeeling Peachy? Tea-Poached Peaches a la Mode

tching.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer’s stone fruit bounty draws me on a regular basis to my outdoor farmers’ markets. Boasting many different varieties of peaches, both yellow and white-fleshed, the market tables groan under the weight of the options. And given my predilection for autumnal Darjeeling teas with their peachy aroma and round flavor, I love to feature the teas and the fruit in any number of simple-to-make desserts at this time of year.

tching.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granulated Sugar#Food Drink#Darjeeling Tea Ice Cream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Recipesrecipes.net

Louisiana Crunch Cake Recipe

This Louisiana crunch cake brings a delectable dessert made with cake flour and coconut flakes for a fluffy bite that’s drizzled with a rich glaze. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a tube pan. Sprinkle ¼ cup granulated sugar into the prepared tube pan. Roll the pan around, to...
Cook County, ILPosted by
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
Recipesthejacksonpress.org

Gooey Butter Cake

If you’re looking for a simple dessert that will wow any crowd, look no further. This Gooey Butter Cake is easy to make and absolutely delicious!. additional powdered sugar for sprinkling (optional) Directions. Step 1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and lightly spray a 9×13-inch baking dish with...
Recipestastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
Recipestastywoo.com

Creamy Cold Coconut Cake

It is a perfect cake for all coconut lovers! You will adore this creamy dessert – especially if you are a fan of the popular Italian cookies: Raffaello coconut balls. This cake is a creamy light coconut flavored cake, which is served cold. You can prepare this cake without putting too much effort – because you can buy basic sponge cake base and simply make the filling. It is an ideal cake for all coconut lovers! You can surprise your family for weekends, holidays, and other occasions with this easy and very delicious coconut and white chocolate cake.
RecipesPosted by
Real Health

Healthy Recipe: Mexican Cabbage Salad

Need to add a little crunch and brightness to your tacos? This is the salad you’ll want to have on hand. It’s rich in phytonutrients and ingredients with known anti-inflammatory properties, plus it keeps in the fridge for over a week thanks to a mix of hardy (and inexpensive) vegetables.
Recipessouthdadenewsleader.com

Great Vintage Recipes

With Fall just around the corner thoughts of good cakes come to mind. If you love lemons and you love pound cake this famous Ritz Carlton Lemon Pound Cake is for you. There are several other pound cake recipes that are wonderful however, this one is unique and a favorite. This recipe originated in the 1700s and became popular in early 1920s at the Ritz Carlton Tea Room. This cake is very moist and lemony. Along side this is a recipe for Banana Nut Cake that is full of banana flavor and Fall deliciousness.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole

Our Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole is a comforting classic that first become popular in the 1950s. Our version has the same mouthwatering flavors, but we’ve added a few shortcuts, so that you have more time to spend with the family. This tuna noodle casserole has a nostalgic feel, and you might just find all those childhood memories coming to join you at the table.
RecipesABC 4

Fresh Peach Cobbler

1 Stick unsalted butter (1/2 Cup) 1 and 1 /2 Cups granulated sugar (Divided) 1 Quart of sliced peaches (Drained if you use canned) 1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. 2) Melt the butter and pour into a 9 x13 baking dish. 3) Mix 1 cup of sugar together...
Recipesrecipes.net

Coconut Filling Recipe

This coconut filling is the perfect complement to any of your tropical-themed cakes. It’s smooth, delicious, and the perfect pair to a soft and moist cake. Place cream, sugar, and butter in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally until sugar is dissolved. Meanwhile,...
RecipesNew England Today

Bread and Butter Pickles

This simple bread and butter pickles recipe is both excellent and tasty. Total Time: 30 minutes (plus brining) 6 quarts thinly sliced, well-scrubbed, unpeeled cucumbers. 1 teaspoon turmeric (optional) Instructions. Combine sliced cucumbers and onions in a large shallow pan. Sprinkle pickling salt over all and mix in with your...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Energy Bites Recipe

Craving peanut butter cookies but too lazy to make them? We've got you covered with these peanut butter energy bites. They are similar to the creamy cookie, but take a fraction of the time to make. Plus, they only require three simple, better-for-you ingredients. Chances are all of these ingredients are sitting in your pantry waiting to be used.
Recipes101 Cookbooks

Flourless Chocolate Cake

If you’ve never baked a flourless chocolate cake, please consider this serious encouragement. Not much of a baker? This is the cake that can change your mind. It’s a classic. Nearly every great baker I know has a version in their repertoire. Likely because it’s relatively simple to make, uses a short list of ingredients, and is a legit showstopper.
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Strawberry Semifreddo Recipe

This strawberry semifreddo is so rich, so creamy, and really delicious! It is very easy to prepare and it looks like heaven! Surprise your family or friends with this easy Italian recipe and enjoy the strawberry season. Ingredients:. 600 grams strawberries (fresh or frozen – defrosted) 3 medium eggs. 2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy