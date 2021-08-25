Isn’t That Darjeeling Peachy? Tea-Poached Peaches a la Mode
Summer’s stone fruit bounty draws me on a regular basis to my outdoor farmers’ markets. Boasting many different varieties of peaches, both yellow and white-fleshed, the market tables groan under the weight of the options. And given my predilection for autumnal Darjeeling teas with their peachy aroma and round flavor, I love to feature the teas and the fruit in any number of simple-to-make desserts at this time of year.tching.com
Comments / 0