Lowe’s Homer, 5 Hits, 3 RBIs Lead Rangers Past Indians 7-3

By Associated Press
Posted by 
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 4 days ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe was 5 for 5 with a three-run homer in the first inning, leading the Texas Rangers to a 7-3 win over the Cleveland Indians. DJ Peters also hit a three-run homer in the ninth and drove in four runs. The Rangers placed catcher Jonah Heim on the COVID-19 list before the game, bringing their total to five players on the list. Texas’ scheduled starters for Wednesday and Thursday are not with the team because of health and safety protocols. Yu Chang and Daniel Johnson homered for Cleveland.

1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington.

